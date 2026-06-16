What Is The 80/20 Rule For Guitar?

The 80/20 rule: What in the heck is that? Eighty percent of the people do 20% of the work? Though that might have gotten a chuckle from you, the 80/20 rule applied to learning how to play the guitar boils down to a simple premise: Practice smart, not hard. This ought to be common sense, same as someone isn't more "productive" just because they slaved away at work for 16 hours.

But within such common sense dwells numbers — lots and lots of confusing numbers. The 80/20 rule, aka the "Pareto Principle," has been arguably overused, overcited, oversimplified, and overcomplicated all at once. Going back to early 20th-century engineer Joseph Juran and late 19th-century economist Vilfredo Pareto, they noticed that roughly 80% of outcomes come from 20% of causes across multiple domains. Think of health issues. Big killers like heart disease account for 13% of all human deaths, so if you want to live longer, focus on heart health and don't worry about developing ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Applied to practicing an instrument like the guitar, or any learned skill, this "80/20" rule means focusing on what core exercises will actually make you better, rather than churning your wheels, diddling around.

There are loads of guitar-related articles about the 80/20 rule online. Each overcomplicates the issue with buzz words and supposed learning shortcuts that miss the point, which is: Don't get caught up in stupid numbers. Play songs that you like, don't fixate on irrelevancies, and keep the broader picture in mind.