In 1961, The Marvelettes Gave Motown Its First Pop No. 1 — 13 Years Later, A Carpenters Cover Did It All Over Again

Today, it's easy to think of Motown as a guaranteed hitmaker, given that so many of the most memorable, lovable American pop hits of the 1960s and 1970s came out of the Detroit studio. But before it became the United States' biggest Black-owned business during the 1970s, and before "Motown" was shorthand for a certain sound, it needed to score its first hits. One of the most crucial was the Marvelettes' "Please, Mr. Postman," which eventually became a song that hit No. 1 by two different artists when the Carpenters released a cover 13 years later.

Initially a quintet, though membership changed over time, of high-school friends from the Detroit suburbs, the Marvelettes were almost the quintessential girl group: talented but unpolished, young, and charming. "Please, Mr. Postman," a simple, engaging, and deeply sing-along-able borderline doo-wop track, was based on Marvelette Georgia Dobbins' desire to get word from a Navy boy she was sweet on. Teenage love was radio gold in 1961, and the track brought Motown its first No. 1 hit on the American pop charts in December that year. It wasn't the Marvelettes' only hit, but it was comfortably their biggest and longest-lived.