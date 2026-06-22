5 Times Metal Bands Reinvented Classic Rock Songs For The Better

We've all debated about which cover songs are better than the original versions, and metalheads are no different. What sets the genre apart is its capacity for emotional abandon and unrelenting volume. A soulful croon can be elevated to a demonic shriek and confident, mid-tempo drum pattern can become a pummeling blast beat. That dynamic range makes for some fascinating new arrangements.

With that in mind we wanted to take a look at some metal bands that remade classic rock tracks and took them to a whole new level. Some of these reimagined works, like Orgy's take on "Blue Monday" will seem like natural evolutions on a softer concept, and others, such as Type O Negative's "Summer Breeze," will feel like they come entirely out of left field. But in every case, these covers bring out something new and raucously engaging in the source material.