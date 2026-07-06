10 Deep Cuts Every Classic Rock Fan Should Already Know

As any classic rock fan who bought actual records back in the day will know, it is always worth delving into the albums, B-sides, and rarities to explore other aspects of an artist's creative endeavors beyond their biggest hits. Sure, the listening public has largely migrated from albums to playlists — either curated by the listeners themselves or by streaming platforms — and it seems more likely than ever that the vast majority of listeners stick to artists' biggest hits.

But

Here are 10 essential classic rock deep cuts that any classic rock fan needs to hear. Predominantly album tracks that are beloved by hardcore fans but little known to casual listeners, they reveal the rich variety of work produced by the biggest acts of the classic rock era. And if you're lucky enough to know them already, now is certainly a good time to revisit these hidden gems.