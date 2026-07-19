10 Vinyl Records Every Blues Fan Should Already Own
In the beginning, there was the blues — and ever since Mamie Smith first recorded "Crazy Blues" in 1920, vinyl has been its home. Born from the creativity of African Americans in the 1860s (and taking its name from the use of bent or "blue" notes), the genre was first captured on phonographs, field recordings, and low-quality 45s that preserved these early pioneers. But the sound soon spread from the Mississippi Delta to cities like Chicago and Detroit, resulting in landmark albums that, unbeknownst at the time, would go on to inspire the creation of everything from rock n' roll to heavy metal.
One could argue that vinyl has always been the ideal way to listen to the blues. The pops and cracks from the turntable's needle in the record's groove — those moments embody the blood, sweat, and soul of the genre's performers. Streaming's convenience is nice, but sitting by the record player and listening to the singer's wail feels more appropriate for the blues. Thankfully, a lot of these vinyls are still in print. From the pioneers like Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Ma Rainey, and BB King to modern stars like Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Gary Clark Jr., blues fans should already own these LPs. But, if you are new to the genre or want to make sure you don't have any embarrassing omissions, here are a few recommendations for blues albums to add to your collection.
King of the Delta Blues Singers — Robert Johnson
The myth of Robert Johnson — that he met the devil at the crossroads of Route 49 and 61 to sell his soul for virtuoso guitar skills — almost overshadows his impact. He recorded just 29 songs between 1936 and '37, all emblematic of the Delta blues sound: A single performer with a guitar and little more than the intensity within their heart and voice. Though Johnson had little commercial success in his short life (he died in 1938 at age 27), his influence extended beyond his life when Columbia Records released 1961's "King of the Delta Blues Singers," a compilation of Johnson's music. Influencing everyone from the likes of Bob Dylan to the Rolling Stones to Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, this album is a foundational brick in the house of the blues.
Live in Cook County Jail — B.B. King
The blues was born behind bars, with many early field recordings taken at state penitentiaries and on prison farms. It makes sense that one of B.B. King's most landmark albums would be from a performance in front of 2000 inmates at Chicago's Cook County Jail in 1970. King was a well-established star at the time, with nearly two dozen LPs to his name. Yet "Live in Cook County Jail" showcases him at his best, with what many consider the best live version of "The Thrill Is Gone." The album itself was a hit, reaching No. 25 on the Billboard 200 while going to No. 1 on the R&B album charts. It's a good place to start if you don't already have any B.B. King in your collection.
Live in 1960 — Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Chuck Berry, the man regarded as the "Father of Rock 'n' Roll," once said that his entire career was "one long Sister Rosetta Tharpe impersonation" (via uDiscoverMusic). This would make Tharpe, a powerful singer who wove together Southern gospel, Delta blues guitar stylings, and New Orleans jazz improvisations, the "mother of rock 'n' roll." Her impact cannot be overstated, as everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Etta James to Bob Dylan cites her as an influence. Any of Sister Rosetta Tharpe's albums — from 1941's "The Lonesome Road" to 1956's "Gospel Train" to 1960's "Spiritual in Rhythm" — will connect you with the blues' spiritual side. But the 1991 release of "Live in 1960," taken from a European tour, will take you to church.
Fathers and Sons — Muddy Waters
Dubbed "the Father of Chicago Blues," Muddy Waters took the Delta blues and plugged in, opting for an electric guitar instead of an acoustic model. The stylistic change was revolutionary, helping to invent what is now known as post-war Chicago blues. After experimenting with psychedelic music on 1968's "Electric Mud," Waters returned to his classic blues sound on his biggest mainstream success, 1969's "Fathers and Sons." Featuring an all-star band that included Donald "Duck" Dunn of Booker T. & the M.G.'s and icons like Otis Spann and Sam Lay, "Fathers and Sons" gave Waters his biggest hit on the Billboard 200 (No. 70). According to Rolling Stone, the tracks on the LP "show that when he's at the top of his game he's unbeatable."
Moanin' in the Moonlight — Howlin' Wolf
Collecting a dozen of Howlin' Wolf's singles, 1959's "Moanin' In The Moonlight" is an essential introduction to one of the blues' most distinct and dynamic voices. Though he was born Chester Burnett, just dropping the needle on "Moanin' At Midnight" confirms why he's called Howlin' Wolf. Though this LP is, in itself, a compilation, it contains blues standards like "Smokestack Lightning'," "Evil (Is Going On)" and "I Asked For Water (She Gave Me Gasoline)." With a voice that is unmistakably his, Howlin' Wolf had a major influence on Captain Beefheart, Frank Zappa, Tom Waits, and a slew of British musicians. So, he unquestionably deserves a spot in a blues fan's LP collection, and "Moanin' In The Moonlight" is a great start.
A Man and the Blues — Buddy Guy
Thanks to his cameo in the 2025 film "Sinners," a new generation has discovered what older blues fans already knew: Buddy Guy is amazing. His second album, 1968's "A Man and the Blues," is considered a guitar-blues masterpiece and a blueprint of the Chicago blues sound. With reinventions of the Motown hit "Money (That's What I Want)" and "Mary Had a Little Lamb" (along with originals like "Just Playing My Axe" and "Jam on a Monday Morning"), this LP is a great way to start a deep dive into Buddy Guy's legendary career.
Texas Flood — Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
Completed in two days, 1983's "Texas Flood" was a remarkable debut by a young guitar virtuoso named Stevie Ray Vaughan. Vaughan and his band became synonymous with blues in the 1980s, and they're are often credited with bringing the blues to the MTV generation. Indeed, the video for "Love Struck Baby" — the opening cut on "Texas Flood" — was often played multiple times a day. The album itself contains his signature track "Pride and Joy," and it works as a showcase for his incredible guitar skills. While his voice is an acquired taste (Kurt Loder called it "genuinely generic" in his review for Rolling Stone), if you want an LP that is pure '80s blues in your collection, this is it.
Kingfish — Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram
For a modern blues LP to add to your collection, look no further than Clarksdale, Mississippi, and one of its favorite sons, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. A cousin of country legend Charlie Pride, Ingram had music in his soul, and his debut album, 2019's "Kingfish," shows that. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart and earned him his first Grammy nomination (for best traditional blues album). "Kingfish" pays tribute to the blues' past — both Keb' Mo and Buddy Guy have featured appearances — while celebrating its present. For this reason, it deserves a spot in your record collection.
Belle of the West — Samantha Fish
Another modern star who deserves to shine in any blues fan's record collection is Samantha Fish. The Blues Music Awards' 2018 contemporary blues female artist of the year first appeared on the scene in 2009 with her self-released "Live Bait" album. From there, she kept one foot in the blues while dabbling with other styles. Her fifth solo album, 2017's "Belle of the West," earned her high praise from fans and critics, with American Blues Scene calling it her "finest work to date" and "a return to the blues by an artist who refuses to be compartmentalized."
Blak and Blu — Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. isn't strictly blues, but among the genre's contemporary stars, it would be a huge oversight not to recommend him. His major-label studio album, 2012's 'Blak and Blu,' is a good demonstration of Clark's talents and how the blues influenced the creation of so many genres. Not only did it earn Clark a Grammy nomination for best rock song ("Ain't Messin' Round"), but it also won best traditional R&B performance ("Please Come Home"). If you want your blues with a little bit of funk and neo-soul, Gary Clark Jr. is your guy.