10 Vinyl Records Every Blues Fan Should Already Own

In the beginning, there was the blues — and ever since Mamie Smith first recorded "Crazy Blues" in 1920, vinyl has been its home. Born from the creativity of African Americans in the 1860s (and taking its name from the use of bent or "blue" notes), the genre was first captured on phonographs, field recordings, and low-quality 45s that preserved these early pioneers. But the sound soon spread from the Mississippi Delta to cities like Chicago and Detroit, resulting in landmark albums that, unbeknownst at the time, would go on to inspire the creation of everything from rock n' roll to heavy metal.

One could argue that vinyl has always been the ideal way to listen to the blues. The pops and cracks from the turntable's needle in the record's groove — those moments embody the blood, sweat, and soul of the genre's performers. Streaming's convenience is nice, but sitting by the record player and listening to the singer's wail feels more appropriate for the blues. Thankfully, a lot of these vinyls are still in print. From the pioneers like Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Ma Rainey, and BB King to modern stars like Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Gary Clark Jr., blues fans should already own these LPs. But, if you are new to the genre or want to make sure you don't have any embarrassing omissions, here are a few recommendations for blues albums to add to your collection.