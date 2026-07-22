Quote Of The Day By Robert Plant: 'Don't Be Hard On Yourself...'

Born in 1948 in West Bromwich, England, Robert Plant carried magic inside of him. Possessing an insatiable love for the blues and music, his voice found its kin when Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones saw him sing. With the addition of drummer John Bonham to the fold, they formed Led Zeppelin — one of the most important rock bands of the 1970s.

Plant established himself as a new archetype for rock 'n' roll vocalists: mysterious, alluring, and brilliant. He and Led Zeppelin dominated their era, becoming one of the most celebrated groups of all time and producing timeless classics like "Stairway to Heaven," "Immigrant Song," and "Whole Lotta Love." However, they only lasted 12 years, becoming one of the bands that broke up because a member died — in this case, it was Bonham.

Despite the temptation (and money — lots of money) to reform on a permanent basis, Plant and Led Zeppelin stuck to their guns, only reuniting for the odd gig and affording each other the space to pursue their own musical interests. Plant did just that, building a formidable solo career for himself and following his heart-led path. He's a risk-taker and a firm believer in being the master of one's own destiny, and that's why Plant is today's quote of the day.