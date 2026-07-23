Quote Of The Day By Iggy Pop: 'I Excel At Staring Into Space...'

We're not sure that anyone expected Iggy Pop to become the genteel, elder statesman of rock he's become — he probably wasn't supposed to survive the '70s. As a singer for the Stooges and over the decades-long solo career that followed, he gained a reputation for raucous performances and in-your-face lyrics, blazing the gritty trail for the punk and post-punk music that would follow.

James Jewel Osterberg Jr. was born in 1947 and raised in a trailer park in Ypsilanti, Michigan (not far from Ann Arbor). He picked up the name "Iggy" in high school, when he was drumming and leading the band, the Iguanas. In 1967, he formed the Psychedelic Stooges (eventually just the Stooges) in Ann Arbor with brothers Ron and Scott Asheton and Dave Alexander. Though the quartet is now considered a load-bearer to the American punk sound, they never had mainstream success.

In the '70s, Pop was more known for his dangerous, over-the-top performances than musicianship. He would cut himself on stage, writhe on the ground, smash glasses, and generally incite his audiences, representing the platonic ideal of a punk several years before the term existed. The band split in 1974, but in the late '70s, Pop's career truly blossomed. He established himself with hits like "The Passenger" and "Lust for Life," and he basically never stopped going from there.

As of the time of this writing, Pop is still active. A person whose work seems to give him life, he continues to write, collaborates with other musicians, and hosts a radio show on BBC Radio 6 Music. He's gained the wisdom of the years while blazing his own uncompromising trail in music. That's why Iggy Pop is our quote of the day.