The No. 1 Beach Boys Song That Became A Hit Without Brian Wilson

In the 1960s, the Beach Boys surfed their way into the hearts of America and to the top of the charts. The band was riding high on a wave of hit songs by their main songwriter and de facto leader, Brian Wilson. From the early sun-kissed success of "Surfin' U.S.A.," "Surfin' Safari," "I Get Around," and "Help Me, Rhonda" to the experimental foray of "Pet Sounds" (and its biggest singles, "Sloop John B," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and "God Only Knows"), Brian Wilson earned the reputation of being a musical genius, and his work helped create an undeniable legacy for the band. However, in 1988, the Beach Boys had their final No. 1 hit without him.

For a moment, it seemed like the Beach Boys' fun in the sun would last forever. It did not. In the subsequent decades after the '60s, that wave crashed into the shore, and the tide rolled back. The Beach Boys barely had any chart success in the 1970s, and when 1980's "Keepin' the Summer Alive" failed to spawn any hit songs, it looked like that decade would be the same. But as the sun was setting on the Beach Boys' hopes of topping the Hot 100 ever again, they somehow caught another wave and rode it to No. 1 with a song that had everything: Tom Cruise, steel drums, a sax solo, and a surprisingly dark backstory. What the song didn't have, as previously mentioned, was Brian Wilson.