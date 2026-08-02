5 Iconic Guitars Every Classic Rock Fan Should Instantly Recognize

The Fender Telecaster is associated with a range of artists across genres, and as one of the first electric guitars ever mass-produced, its impact goes back to the earliest and most foundational rock 'n' roll guitarists. During those early years, approximately 1950 to 1954, the Telecaster was actually known by a few names. It was first called the Broadcaster, then for a time by the nickname "Nocaster," until finally settling on Telecaster, but all the models in that early '50s period were eventually united under a single moniker, based on their jet-black pickguards: the Blackguard. They also shared the same butterscotch blond finish (aside from customs, of course), and even now, the default image of a Telecaster for many is the contrasting yellow and black of the Blackguard.

It's possible that the single most famous image of a Telecaster in the world is the cover of Bruce Springsteen's magnum opus "Born to Run," in which Springsteen wears a Blackguard around his neck (though it had been modded into a Frankenstein well before that point). The same guitar can be seen on the covers of his albums "Human Touch," "Wrecking Ball," and "Live 1975-85," and the Boss is not alone in his love of the classic instrument. Keith Richards uses a '54 Blackguard as one of his signature guitars, and country guitar legend Vince Gill prefers a '53. As Gill told Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett on his "Shred With Shifty" podcast, Gill even turned down a signature Blackguard line of his own, asserting that "you can't make a guitar as good as my old [Blackguard]."