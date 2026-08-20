In 1969, Creedence Clearwater Revival Made This Song With No Known Author A Classic Cover

Traditional songs can often be passed around from performer to performer for decades before they find a wider audience through either publication as written music or as a recording. It is a tough task for folklorists to trace the roots of a song back to its exact origin, especially when those who are responsible for a particular song are long dead.

However, while the exact authorship of "Midnight Special" is now possibly lost forever, researchers have found very early lyrical fragments of the song going back to 1911 – though musicians typically recycled lyrics, and recognizable lines from "Midnight Special" may have appeared in countless songs. Full versions of the song began to emerge in the 1920s, printed in magazines and released as recordings as early as 1927, at which time it was widely sung across America, particularly in the South.

The artist most closely associated with the song in the first half of the 20th century, however, is undoubtedly Lead Belly. The blues and folk singer recorded his first version behind bars — he was given prison time for his violent behavior — for ethnomusicologists Alan and John Lomax in 1934, and his second in 1940. It is believed that Lead Belly would have heard the song sung by prisoners, who found solace in the image of the Midnight Special, a passing train that they dreamt of taking to freedom.