The 1967 Beatles Masterpiece That's Actually Two Completely Different Recordings Spliced Together

In 1966, the Beatles, fed up with Beatlemania, decided to retire from touring. Their concerts had become so loud with screaming Beatles fans that they were unable to hear each other play, and their music was suffering, so taking a step back from live shows was the best decision. It allowed them to go back to the studio with a different mindset, to experiment without worrying about how the songs would sound live. Which is why they were able to record "Strawberry Fields Forever" in a way that was completely revolutionary for its time. What John Lennon had in mind for this song was complicated, and it required producer George Martin to get creative, splicing two recordings together to get a sound they couldn't have gotten otherwise.

"Strawberry Fields Forever" was a very nostalgic track. It came out as a single for their iconic 1967 album, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", and Paul McCartney's "Penny Lane" was the flip side of that single, which is another song about their hometown, Liverpool. "Strawberry Fields Forever" was undoubtedly the most experimental one of the two, partly due to the way it was recorded, and it was the first single by the Beatles in four years not to reach No. 1 in the United Kingdom. At the time, critics speculated that, because this track hadn't topped the charts, it meant the band had lost their magic touch. But almost 60 years later, this revolutionary song is a timeless classic.