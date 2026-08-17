The 1967 Classic Rock Album That's So Much Cooler Today

"The Velvet Underground & Nico" is one of the strangest and most unique albums in the history of rock music, especially considering that, at the time it was released in 1967, the world had turned psychedelic alongside the wild so-called Summer of Love. That was the year the Beatles changed the face of music with "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," while the Monkees, the Turtles, and Strawberry Alarm Clock each topped the singles chart with psychedelia-heavy sunshine pop.

But "The Velvet Underground & Nico" was a different beast entirely; a gritty, terse affair shot through with angst and melancholy. If it doesn't seem a fit for the times, it has cast a long shadow over rock music ever since, with Roxy Music's Brian Eno famously saying that, though the record initially failed to sell, everyone who did buy it at the time went on to form a band. In hindsight, it is perhaps the most influential album of all time.

The Velvet Underground's debut album was an unusual introduction to the group led by Lou Reed and John Cale in that it was a collaboration with German chanteuse, Nico. She had first crossed paths with the band thanks to pop artist Andy Warhol, who, despite little technical musical knowledge, took production duties on the album, having curated the artists to perform at his famous "Factory" gatherings in New York, where the Velvet Underground were the house band. Unsurprisingly, avant-garde and modern-art sensibilities permeate the record, opening up new possibilities in rock.