Born 83 Years Ago Today, This Rock Mastermind Was Once The Highest-Grossing Solo Artist

Roger Waters served as the bassist of the hit psychedelic and progressive rock band Pink Floyd from 1965 until 1985, and while that's an impressive credential on its own, Waters was much more than a simple bassist. He was the mastermind behind many of Pink Floyd's lyrics, and he had one of the highest-grossing tours of any solo artist in the 2010s. This rock 'n' roll genius was born 83 years ago today on September 6, 1943.

There might be controversy surrounding Waters as a bandmate, but there's no denying he was a big part of what made Pink Floyd. Syd Barrett originally wrote the band's music, but Barrett left the band shortly after their second album release in 1968, which he was barely present for, and Waters moved continually further into defining the sound as the band climbed higher into fame. By the time the album "The Dark Side of the Moon" came out in 1973, Waters had become the primary writer of the band's music. Waters eventually started a solo project in 1984, though he continued to write for and play with Pink Floyd until he split from the band entirely in 1985.

The story behind Roger Waters leaving Pink Floyd is its own tale, but let's just say it stemmed from control issues and included legal battles. Waters' solo career, however, seemed to go smoothly. He played to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1990 and, more importantly, broke records for being the highest-grossing solo touring artist for The Wall Live tour.