One Of Rock's Greatest Guitarists Was Born 76 Years Ago Today

The developers of the video game series Guitar Hero chose Aerosmith to be the first band to base an entire game on, making "Guitar Hero: Aerosmith" an interactive monument devoted solely to Perry and his legendary guitar work. There is little wonder why, as Perry's career has generated one classic fun-to-play riff after another, from "Back in the Saddle" to "Same Old Song and Dance" and hundreds of licks in between. The twin muscle of Perry and Steven Tyler, one of the greatest singer-guitarist duos in rock history, managed an impressive career, with four Grammy wins and 14 nominations, 18 platinum albums, a relatively early seat in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a lengthy list of further accolades.

Beyond Aerosmith, Perry has had a decently successful solo career and also plays guitar in Johnny Depp's Band, Hollywood Vampires. Yet no matter the band, Perry's style has always remained consistent. In lesser hands, his bluesy, minor pentatonic riffs could be called trite, but in Perry's, they're elevated by a higher sense for songwriting and an unselfish, unhurried attitude. He has never been the flashiest guitarist, nor the loudest, fastest, or most technical, yet Perry is undoubtedly prolific, influential, and consistently catchy.

As of 2026, Perry is still actively touring with Hollywood Vampires, comprised of Perry, Depp, and rock legend Alice Cooper. He's also expressed interest in continuing Aerosmith in some fashion, so in one form or another, Perry's legacy as one of rock's greatest guitarists will continue to be written.