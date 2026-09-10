One Of Rock's Greatest Guitarists Was Born 76 Years Ago Today
There aren't many bands more synonymous with pure rock than Aerosmith, and a major factor is the gritty riffing of guitarist Joe Perry. Alongside the window-rattling screams of Steven Tyler, Perry's blend of blues and hard rock defined the Aerosmith sound, as classic a rock style as there ever was. A devout worshipper of the Church of Jimmy Page, Perry lent a very Page-like rawness to his licks in Aerosmith, with a similar emphasis on groove and swagger over technical precision, helping cement the band's image as true, too-cool-for-school rockstars. Perry was born on September 10, 1950, and his birthday is the perfect time to celebrate his contributions to the world of rock guitar.
From an early age, Perry was interested in British blues-pop bands like John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers and the Yardbirds (whose members included Page and another major influence on Perry, Jeff Beck). Their influence carried through his career, as their cranked-up blues style, alongside an equal dose of Perry's own snarling attitude, can be heard throughout Aerosmith's music, Perry's solo albums, and his work with Hollywood Vampires. Over his career, Perry has cemented himself as one of rock's greatest guitarists, a talent capable of memorable riffs like "Walk This Way," fingerpicked balladry like "Dream On," and even trippy explorations like "Sweet Emotion." Let's take a look at some of Perry's legacy as one of the most iconic rock guitarists of his time.
Joe Perry's legacy in Aerosmith and beyond
The developers of the video game series Guitar Hero chose Aerosmith to be the first band to base an entire game on, making "Guitar Hero: Aerosmith" an interactive monument devoted solely to Perry and his legendary guitar work. There is little wonder why, as Perry's career has generated one classic fun-to-play riff after another, from "Back in the Saddle" to "Same Old Song and Dance" and hundreds of licks in between. The twin muscle of Perry and Steven Tyler, one of the greatest singer-guitarist duos in rock history, managed an impressive career, with four Grammy wins and 14 nominations, 18 platinum albums, a relatively early seat in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a lengthy list of further accolades.
Beyond Aerosmith, Perry has had a decently successful solo career and also plays guitar in Johnny Depp's Band, Hollywood Vampires. Yet no matter the band, Perry's style has always remained consistent. In lesser hands, his bluesy, minor pentatonic riffs could be called trite, but in Perry's, they're elevated by a higher sense for songwriting and an unselfish, unhurried attitude. He has never been the flashiest guitarist, nor the loudest, fastest, or most technical, yet Perry is undoubtedly prolific, influential, and consistently catchy.
As of 2026, Perry is still actively touring with Hollywood Vampires, comprised of Perry, Depp, and rock legend Alice Cooper. He's also expressed interest in continuing Aerosmith in some fashion, so in one form or another, Perry's legacy as one of rock's greatest guitarists will continue to be written.