Quote Of The Day By Bob Marley: 'My Life Is Only Important If Me Can Help Plenty People. If My Life Is Just For Me ...'

Bob Marley was born in the small village of Nine Miles, Jamaica, in 1945. While he lived much of his early life in his birth town, Marley spent a short stint in Kingston after his father abducted him. This wasn't the only hardship Marley would be exposed to throughout his early life, however. The Jamaica of Marley's day was a divided one, filled with political and gang violence. But Marley was a hopeful man — as one can easily divine from his music — who wouldn't let the negative get in the way of what he believed he was meant to do with his life.

The musician would move past the chains of circumstance and bring his unique blend of rock, ska, and reggae around the globe. Marley was Rastafarian and had strong spiritual beliefs, one of them being that God was driving his life in this musical direction. He saw his music as spiritual and revolutionary, meant to wake people up to the truth.

The beliefs led Marley to popularize reggae music and Rastafarianism internationally, and eventually earn a spot in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame after his death. The message of his music and the many ways it spread ideas of peace, justice, and freedom also earned him the United Nations Peace Medal of the Third World. And it's for these reasons that Bob Marley is today's quote of the day.