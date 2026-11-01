One Of The '70s Best Live Albums Turned An Overlooked Rock Band Into Superstars

In the 1970s, live albums helped extend the reach of giants like Led Zeppelin and transform mid-level acts like Peter Frampton into superstars. But for Cheap Trick, who'd been largely flying under the radar, the stunning success of their live album, "At Budokan," came as a shock that no one expected.

In 1978, long before Cheap Trick would sell more than 20 million records, the band wasn't doing all that well, at least in the U.S. The power pop quartet from Rockford, Illinois — singer and rhythm guitarist Robin Zander, lead guitarist Rick Nielsen, drummer Bun E. Carlos, and bassist Tom Petersson — had three albums under their belt and had been endlessly touring without much to show for it. "We were in debt by about a million dollars," Zander told Classic Rock in 2024. But in Japan it was a totally different scene.

That spring, the band had a sold-out Japanese tour that included a two-day stint at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan stadium and another in Osaka, among other stops. In Japan, the band were full-fledged rock gods and were mobbed by fans wherever they went. In the fall of 1978, Columbia, the parent company of the band's label, Epic, released a live album, "At Budokan," in Japan. Soon, fans in the U.S. began snapping up imported copies, even though they were selling for about four times the normal cost of a record in the U.S. The label took notice, released an American version, and suddenly everything changed for Cheap Trick.