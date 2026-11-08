Born 77 Years Ago Today In Burbank, She Turned Being Dropped By Her Label Into Grammy Gold

Though popular music is full of tales of sad self-destruction and crestfallen heroes, it's also got its redemption arcs. Such was the case with Bonnie Raitt, a rockin' U.S. national treasure who's such a household name that it's hard to believe she almost vanished into obscurity before the '90s even hit. But rather than vanish, she turned her life and fortunes around to forever cement her status in rock history.

Born to a Quaker family in Burbank, California, on November 8, 1949, Raitt's parents were just as heavily involved in politics as they were music. Raitt got started playing music at 8 years old when she received her first guitar as a Christmas present, and at first treated it more as a hobby than anything more serious. She moved east to attend school at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute in 1967, but couldn't help being pulled into the local music and activism scene. Her biggest musical inspirations — blues artists such as Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker — helped shape her own style during this time. By 1971, her coffeehouse guitar shows had transformed into a debut record with Warner Bros., simply called "Bonnie Raitt."

It took until 1977 for Raitt to land on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Runaway" at No. 57. However, all of Raitt's biggest hits, including "Something to Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," come from the '90s. The same is also true for nine of Raitt's 13 Grammys and two of her top four best-selling albums. Yet that career high was preceded by a career low that Raitt turned around through sheer determination and committed sobriety.