Quote Of The Day By Kiss' Gene Simmons: 'I Mean, If It Ended Today, I Know What My...'
He's the god of thunder, Doctor Love, the fire-breathing, blood-spewing demon of rock 'n' roll. He's Gene Simmons, one of the co-founders of Kiss. Along with the other original members — Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss — Simmons achieved rock 'n' roll immortality with albums like "Destroyer" and "Love Gun" and with songs such as "Detroit Rock City" and "Rock and Roll All Nite." But rock immortality isn't actual immortality, and Simmons was frank when it came to the fact that he won't always be able to rock and roll all night (and party every day).
Born August 25, 1949, in Haifa, Israel, Simmons grew up in Flushing, Queens, after he and his mother immigrated to New York following the dissolution of his parents' marriage. The rock legend said he was inspired to take up music after seeing the Beatles on television. Shortly after getting his bachelor's degree, Simmons linked up with Stanley Eisen (aka Paul Stanley) in a group dubbed Wicked Lester. After that group failed to take off, Stanley and Simmons restructured the band, recruited Criss and Frehley, donned their now-iconic makeup, and renamed themselves Kiss.
With a face covered in his now-trademark makeup, Simmons kicked off a 50-year career alongside the rest of Kiss with their first live performance on January 30, 1973. After putting so many miles under his feet (and having a million adventures, both good and bad), the Kiss bassist pondered his life in a brutally honest way. And that's why Gene Simmons is our quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Gene Simmons
"I mean, if it ended today, I know what my tombstone would say. It would say, 'Thank you and good night.' What more could you hope for?"
Gene Simmons' quote comes from a 2022 interview with Goldmine, the music collector's magazine. At the time of the interview, Kiss was in the middle of their multi-year End of the Road World Tour, the band's final farewell to life on the road. Simmons had just turned 73, and the interviewer noted the bassist was "closer to the finish of life than the beginning" and wanted to know his philosophy on mortality.
"I'd be a complete a******, certainly more than I am now, if I wasn't grateful for this amazing life," said Simmons. "So, I'm not afraid of death unless a car is coming straight into your face." Simmons claimed he approaches death solely "in terms of pragmatism," so that his affairs are in order when his time comes. "I want to make sure there are no taxes, there are no liens," he said, "there's no nothing so that my family and my kids get taken care of, just sort of pragmatic taking care of business."
In this moment, Gene Simmons revealed what was most important to him.
Deeper Meaning of Gene Simmons' Quote — Live Your Life and Be Grateful
Gene Simmons went from being an impoverished boy living in Israel with his single mother to one of the biggest rock stars in the world. To Simmons, death is just a final curtain call. No encore. Exit, stage right.
Is that cynical? Nihilistic? Not really, when you've lived a rich and fulfilling life like he has. Simmons realized early on what he wanted out of life — to get paid handsomely while playing rock 'n' roll — and he worked hard to achieve it. He wasn't bogged down by superfluous notions of legacy or grandiose artistic statements. Simmons treated rock as an occupation, and he remains grateful that he was able to play rock while in makeup and 7-inch-heeled platform boots for a living. It provided for his family — his wife, Shannon Tweed, and their two kids — and made him a very rich man. Legacy, and things like Kiss' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, are just the cherries on top.
Anyone can mimic Simmons' attitude on life and death if they're living the full life that they want. This doesn't mean painting your face and learning the bass, though you could do that; it means living your life the way you see fit. Simmons might have something to say if you're not doing everything to become rich, but you can ignore him the same way he's ignored his critics. And when it's your turn to take your final bow, you too can be just as grateful as Gene Simmons. Thank you and good night. No encore. Exit, stage right.
More Quotes From Gene Simmons
- "Personally, I've never had a bad thing happen to me. I haven't had a bad day in my life, not since I came to the promised land. And let me tell you something, everybody points to Israel ... but the promised land is America."
- "Without sounding too cocky — although I've certainly been accused of that all my life — there is no negative to being Gene Simmons. You have to look at it relatively: It's either this or flipping burgers."
- "When you are a rock star in front of 20,000 people, you receive instant gratification. A rock star on tour is a king in his domain."
- "I don't drink or smoke or use drugs, and I work out every day because I want to look good onstage."
- "Everybody contributed to [Kiss] and they have a right to be proud, because it takes god**** hard work. If you think it's just about putting makeup on your face and you can have a 50-year career, boy, are you dreaming."
- "I treat every day like it's the only day I'll ever have. I really like people. I like getting up every day and I sleep great. You've got to have fun. Because after that, you die. That's all it is."