He's the god of thunder, Doctor Love, the fire-breathing, blood-spewing demon of rock 'n' roll. He's Gene Simmons, one of the co-founders of Kiss. Along with the other original members — Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss — Simmons achieved rock 'n' roll immortality with albums like "Destroyer" and "Love Gun" and with songs such as "Detroit Rock City" and "Rock and Roll All Nite." But rock immortality isn't actual immortality, and Simmons was frank when it came to the fact that he won't always be able to rock and roll all night (and party every day).

Born August 25, 1949, in Haifa, Israel, Simmons grew up in Flushing, Queens, after he and his mother immigrated to New York following the dissolution of his parents' marriage. The rock legend said he was inspired to take up music after seeing the Beatles on television. Shortly after getting his bachelor's degree, Simmons linked up with Stanley Eisen (aka Paul Stanley) in a group dubbed Wicked Lester. After that group failed to take off, Stanley and Simmons restructured the band, recruited Criss and Frehley, donned their now-iconic makeup, and renamed themselves Kiss.

With a face covered in his now-trademark makeup, Simmons kicked off a 50-year career alongside the rest of Kiss with their first live performance on January 30, 1973. After putting so many miles under his feet (and having a million adventures, both good and bad), the Kiss bassist pondered his life in a brutally honest way. And that's why Gene Simmons is our quote of the day.