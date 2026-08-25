Dolly Parton, Legendary Singer And Philanthropist, Dead At 80

Anything we could say about Dolly's whopping musical catalog of 3,000 songs and numerous hall-of-fame inductions (per Lit Hub), 91 albums and 9 Grammy wins (per Insider), and profound impact on country music, both as a woman and a crossover pop star, as described in "Dolly Parton, Gender, and Country Music," has been said before. Just about anyone might recognize smash hits like "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," and "Jolene," but others might not realize that Dolly was a completely self-taught singer-songwriter who wrote music "before she knew how to hold a pencil," as her father said.

In an interview with the Dallas Observer, Dolly said of her writing process, "I still write the same way and for the same reasons. I have to put things down. Everything's a song to me and I have the gift of rhyme, so I'm just always writing stuff. The more you live, the more you have to write about, and the more you write, the more you're skilled at it."

Tapping on a pot with a spoon as a kid, obsessed with rhythm, she even incorporated the clicking sounds of her acrylic nails into "9 to 5."

Dolly also had a bountiful acting career, appearing in films like "9 to 5" (of course) and "Steel Magnolias" (via IMDb).