How To Tell The Difference Between Poison Ivy, Poison Oak And Poison Sumac

For some, it's one of the great impediments to enjoying the great outdoors: the fear that, while strolling down a wooded trail, a patch of bare skin will come in contact with something green, leafy, and determined to cover you in miserably itchy welts. Is that bush overtaking the path a harmless shrub or a dangerous poison oak? Is that vine snaking up the side of the house going to be a pleasant decoration or a hazardous patch of poison ivy? Who knows what evil lurks in the chlorophyll of fauna?

In truth, some people aren't even susceptible to the urushiol oil secreted by poison ivy, oak, and sumac, and many who are don't suffer more than a few weeks of irritated skin that can be treated with home remedies or over-the-counter medications (per the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Studies). But even minor exposure can be unpleasant, and contact with these plants can result in serious infections. It's best to avoid contact altogether.

"Leaves of three, let it be" is a popular warning about plants, but it isn't a foolproof guide to spotting poisonous ones (per the CDC). There are other ways that even the most indoorsy of us can spot ivy, oak, and sumac, and learn how to tell them apart from one another.