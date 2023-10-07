How Many Times Has Vanilla Ice Been Arrested?

In 1990, rapper Vanilla Ice's song "Ice Ice Baby" dominated MTV and radio airplay, but since then, it might feel like you haven't heard much from the musician. Unless, of course, you work in law enforcement. Vanilla Ice, real name Robert Van Winkle, has been arrested five times in his life — once in 1988 before he found fame, again at the height of his popularity in 1991, and three times since his star faded. And to be fair, from reality TV to film and music, Van Winkle never stopped working as an entertainer. It's just that none of his post-"Ice Ice Baby" projects have so far matched that song's success.

Despite Van Winkle's five run-ins with the law, however, he was never sentenced to prison — he received probation, paid fines, accepted plea deals, and in one case, the charges against him were dropped. From brandishing a firearm at an unhoused individual in 1991 to burglary and domestic violence charges among other alleged offenses, Vanilla Ice's arrest stories prove one hit single far from assures a life without scandal and controversy.