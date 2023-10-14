Killers Of The Flower Moon: Whatever Happened To Ernest Burkhart?

Few people are so craven as to marry into a family as part of a plan to take that family's money when the family gets murdered, all at the behest of a domineering uncle. But such was Earnest Burkhart (played by Leonardi DiCaprio in the 2023 film, "Killers of the Flower Moon"), nephew of William Hale, rancher, businessman, and so-called "King of Osage Hills." Hale orchestrated a web of murders in 1920s Oklahoma to kill one member of the Osage Native American tribe after another and collect their wealth.

The Osage tribe struck it rich when oil was found on the land they'd purchased from the Cherokee near Pawhuska, Oklahoma in 1883, according to Osage Nation. Around that time, William Hale sauntered his way into Oklahoma, at that time little more than a "cowboy living in a tent," per the University of Arkansas (UA) at Little Rock. He developed business connections with locals, made good with both Osage and non-Osage alike, leased and sold Osage land, and became a wealthy and highly respected man in the area.

This, however, was apparently not enough. Come the 1920s, Hale recruited his nephew Earnest Burkhart into a murderous scheme to get even richer. He persuaded Burkhart to marry into the Osages to get their oil money when they were killed. Per The Oklahoma Historical Society, Burkhart confessed to his part and received a life sentence in prison, but testified against his uncle. He was eventually released on parole, and ultimately pardoned.