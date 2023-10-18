Americans Being Evacuated From War-Torn Countries Isn't Free. Here's How It Works

When American citizens find themselves caught in a foreign country amid a war or natural disaster, the U.S. government sometimes swoops in and rescues them from harm's way — but it isn't free. Before they can board the ship or plane, the people being rescued must sign a document promising to repay the U.S. Department of State for the expenses accrued in the process.

"I clearly understand that I am accepting evacuation of my own free will and at my own risk to a location chosen by the U.S. Government," the U.S. Department of State form begins. Later, it says, "I promise to repay the U.S. Government in U.S. dollars or the foreign currency equivalent, within 30 days of initial billing, and if not repaid within 60 days of initial billing at an interest rate established in accordance with Federal law, for all applicable expenses for my/our evacuation." While it might seem a little harsh — people are being forced to sign a promissory note while fleeing a potentially deadly situation — it's been the law of the land since 1956.