This Is Where Dodi Fayed Is Buried

Following his death in the tragic car accident that also killed Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed was initially buried at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey, England. However, per The Independent, his coffin was later removed from its spot in the cemetery on October 15, 1997. This was a deliberate action undertaken by Fayed's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, who was surrounded by private security guards while the task was undertaken. The coffin was then transported 25 miles to the Fayed Estate in a different part of Surrey.

At the time of his death, Dodi was 42 years old. Born in 1955, he was the only child of Mohamed and his first wife Samira Khashoggi. When the crash occurred, Dodi was said to have died instantly at the scene. Per the Seattle Times, he was buried without much fanfare. This could have been due to Princess Diana's death, which garnered huge attention and triggered a long period of mourning by the public. However, according to the BBC, it seems that Dodi's father Mohamed requested a small-scale funeral.