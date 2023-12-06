Who Is Ghost Adventures' Aaron Goodwin?

Aaron Goodwin told Collider that he and Zak Bagans met through Nick Groff, a member of the "Ghost Adventures" team until 2014. By his own admission, Goodwin had no interest in the paranormal before Bagans came into his life. "I had never even thought about ghosts," he said, and his initial role on the team was as a helping hand behind the camera. But the experience of making the initial "Ghost Adventures" project — a documentary — left Goodwin asking himself, "What the heck just happened?"

The film became a series, and Goodwin became part of the on-air talent. According to the actor and producer, certain experiences he's had with the show have left their mark. Notably, a significant part of an episode at the Winchester Mystery House was devoted to how the spiritual forces purportedly affected him (per the Travel Channel). "Since then, I've been more aggressive," Goodwin told Collider. "I'll do whatever it takes to get the evidence." He also named an episode shot at the Hellfire Caves as a turning point for his feelings about the paranormal.

Over the years, Goodwin has become known as "Zak's bait of choice," according to the Los Angeles Times, because he's frequently sent into particularly creepy places on his own. Understandably, as his reactions often provide the show with some levity. All the while, he still runs camera.