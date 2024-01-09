Inside Michael Bolton's Relationship With Kenny G

Kenny G wasn't happy in 1990. He was engaged for eight shows at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, every one of them sold out despite dismissive reviews (such as the one in the Los Angeles Times). But in the middle of that run, one of his shows was canceled — and he wasn't the one who canceled it. His opening act, Michael Bolton, had called off the performance on account of a lost voice — the result of late-night flights from the Bahamas to Connecticut to Los Angeles in short succession.

"And I was really upset that he canceled it," Kenny recalled for HuffPost Live years later. He confronted Bolton, telling him that he should nurse his voice and avoid late nights and heavy travel until their engagement was over. "He didn't like that," said Kenny. "He didn't like what I said, so he said some things that were not nice."

For some musical collaborations, a spat like that could be the breaking point, the beginning of an ongoing feud. But in telling that story, Kenny was quick to add that he and Bolton mended fences. "That's the kind of thing that Michael and I would argue about, would be conceptually what to do," he said, noting that they both thought they were right. A tiff like that didn't stop Bolton from introducing Kenny as "the world's greatest living saxophonist" during their run at the Universal Amphitheater, or Kenny from telling The Washington Post that he could never sing like Bolton.