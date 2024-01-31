The Only US President To Ever Be A Prisoner Of War

Was Andrew Jackson quite as rash as his reputation has made him out to be? To be sure, he was a hot-tempered man with a long memory for slights. His life included duels to the death, personally attacking his would-be assassin with a cane, and aggressive military campaigns that included the legally dubious invasion of Florida. And then there was the constant swearing, in such quantity and color that his parrot was allegedly taken away from Jackson's funeral for repeating some of his choice phrases. Against that, there is a happy family life, his political savvy, and a cohesive philosophy that forged an enduring coalition.

The caricature of a hotheaded leader may not suit Jackson when all the facts are weighed — not that such accounting undermines the modern case against him for his racism, support of slavery, and policy of Indian removal. Nor was Jackson free from moral criticism in his own lifetime. His heavy-handed control over his administration led to accusations of tyranny ("King Andrew I," critics called him), and his bitter rival John Quincy Adams branded him "a barbarian who could not write a sentence of grammar and hardly could spell his own name" (via The Independent).

Of course, Adams had good reason to resent the man who beat him in the 1828 presidential election. And he — like all the first six presidents — came from a more privileged background than Jackson. But that wasn't the only thing that set Jackson apart from his predecessors. He was the first — and, to date, the only — president who spent time as a prisoner of war, in the Revolutionary War no less.