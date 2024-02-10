What Would Have Happened If Hitler Was Caught At The End Of World War II?

In a way, Adolf Hitler was a long time dying. For months, he had been sequestered 50 feet below the Earth in his Führerbunker as the Allies rained fire down upon Berlin, though not without ventures outside. His armies were broken, his orders were being disregarded by his own generals, and the communists were coming for the capital and for him. By the end of April 1945, news had reached the Führer of the brutal killing of his ally, Benito Mussolini. With that example before him and with all his mad dreams of a racially pure Third Reich in ruins, Hitler decided to take his own life. He and his longtime companion Eva Braun died in a suicide pact and, by his will, were burned immediately after their deaths. When the Russians took custody of Berlin shortly after, they moved his remains several times before pulverizing and scattering them, denying any lingering admirers of Hitler a grave to memorialize.

It was an inglorious and pitiable end for the 20th century's most prominent face of state evil. It was also a death free from the mob violence and dark catharsis of Mussolini's execution, or the sense of justice that came with the Nuremberg trials. Nuremberg may well have been where Hitler would face trial and execution had he been taken alive. But a vengeful Soviet army may well have subjected him to a fate not unlike Mussolini's. And what plans there were for Hitler and the Nazi leadership did not necessarily reflect the private desires of certain Allied leaders.