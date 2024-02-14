Experts Share Insights On Charles Manson's Body Language During 1992 Parole Hearing

In April 1992, cult leader and convicted killer Charles Manson appeared before a California parole board. It was his eighth bid for freedom since his conviction for masterminding the brutal murders of at least nine people, including actor Sharon Tate, who was pregnant at the time of her grisly death at the hands of Manson's followers in 1969. In the two-hour hearing, Manson seemed articulate at times but also rambled on aimlessly. Grunge.com tapped four body language experts to delve deeper into Manson's demeanor during the televised hearing that's available on YouTube.

These experts from the Center for Body Language — including its co-founder, Patryk Wezowski — determined Manson's body language, including micro-expressions, told a different story from his words. Manson exhibited fear, contempt, pride, sadness, and defiance as the three-member board questioned him. One significant response the experts found missing from Manson was any emotions tied to remorse. "Charles' non-verbal behavior in this parole interview shows no repentance for his crimes," Wezowski said. "He rather tries to push his own views of the events and shows contempt for the justice system."