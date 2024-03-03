The Worst Generals Of The American Revolution

It must be tough to be a wartime general. Though few of us are deeply familiar with the sort of demands such a job puts on a person, it's clearly a position that requires time, skill, intelligence, and honor. Well, for most people.

Take the generals of the American Revolution. Some served with their reputations intact — George Washington led the new nation to victory and is still on multiple forms of United States currency, while the French Marquis de Lafayette is practically legendary nearly 200 years after his death.

Yet, others went down in history as duds. Some were merely bad at their jobs, which is annoying if you have to work alongside them in an office but potentially deadly if they happen to be your commander on a battlefield. Others were opportunists, with some traveling from Europe to help the cause ... or join up with a theoretically desperate Continental Army to boost their ranks and careers. Different revolutionary generals were quite good at military leadership, but the unique demands of fighting for or against a rebel insurrection put them off their game. However they got this dubious status, both the British and American sides had their share of questionable leadership.