What Aviation Experts Really Think Caused The 2025 DC Plane Crash

The disastrous 2025 collision of American Airlines flight 5342 and a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. has left many, many pertinent questions that need answering. Even as people mourn, media outlets, politicians, laypeople, and experts alike have turned their attention to the details of the plane crash that left no survivors. As of this writing, they're still trying to figure out what happened, why it happened, and what we can do to prevent such a disaster from happening in the future.

Advertisement

The tale of the crash contains clues about what went likely wrong — the types of clues that aviation experts say contributed to the disaster. The collision happened at night, for instance — Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at about 8:47 p.m. — which is always more risky than landing in the day due to greatly decreased visibility. We say "landing" because Flight 5342 had nearly finished descending to Runway 33 at DCA and was therefore much lower than cruising altitude. At that height, the aircraft hit the Blackhawk in question, but only because the Blackhawk appeared to have trouble navigating and, for some reason, rose above the regulated elevation of 200 feet. Air traffic control at DCA tried to warn the helicopter and steer it away, but the helicopter's pilot didn't follow-through, for whatever reason.

Advertisement

Taking all these points into account, we could summarize the experts in a very simple way: human error. The tragedy of American Airlines Flight 5342 is likely one of those preventable tragedies made tragic precisely because it was preventable. It seems to have happened because of a perfect storm of tiny mistakes that all came together.