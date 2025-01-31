The Biggest Questions About The 2025 DC Plane Crash

The United States currently stands in mourning over the collision of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter above the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. The crash happened at about 8:47 p.m. on January 29, 2025 as the commercial plane was coming in for a landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). The incident is America's first major commercial air collision since 2009 and the deadliest plane crash since 2001. Sixty-seven total people died — everyone on both aircraft — and at last count, 40 bodies have been recovered. Investigations have more or less just begun, and numerous questions remain.

Looking to the basic facts of the event and steering far from speculation, accusations, and conspiratorial chatter, American Airlines Flight 5342 left Wichita, Kansas for Washington, D.C. at 6:39 p.m. on the night of the crash. As a smallish, Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine plane, the plane was at near-full capacity. By the time the flight was approaching DCA at about 8:42 p.m., air traffic control redirected it from Runway 1 to Runway 33 — a standard procedure.

At the same time, a Blackhawk helicopter was conducting military training in the area. Since both civilian and military helicopters fall under the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), air traffic control at DCA contacted the helicopter (callsign PAT 2-5) and tried to redirect it away from the path of Flight 5342. This is where things get unclear. The Blackhawk didn't veer away — in fact, it raised its altitude above its mandated 200 feet, and the two aircraft collided in a ball of flame.

