What TSA Body Scanners Really See Probably Isn't What You Think

We've all seen those old photos of how chill flights used to be, right? Folks in veritable recliners dining on roast duck using actual silverware on silver platters, laughing while puffing through packs of cigarettes, and doing the truly unimaginable by passing through security with liquid in containers larger than 100 milliliters. But all that fun stuff changed with the terrorist attack on New York City's World Trade Center in 2001.

From 9/11 on, airports adopted a string of tighter and tighter restrictions, bit by bit across the entire globe. We're talking about the smaller liquid containers in a larger, see-through plastic container, the nail clipper-and-file ban, the extraction of your laptop from your bag and placement in a separate bin on the little conveyor belt. Then there's the period where we all had to take off our shoes, the scrutiny from endless security personnel that makes you feel like a convict, and of course, the body scanners — aka the invasive, privacy-ruining, nudity-seeing machines.

At least, that was the fear back when the body scanners showed up. Somehow, the sentiment went, those machines existed to digitally strip a person of their clothes and reveal the skin and hair beneath, which of course would totally help TSA workers identify contraband in a non-distracted way. Some people still think this is the case, or at least worry about it. But have no fear: Body scanners don't reveal love handles or cellulite. They actually work like X-ray machines. Specifically, they emit non-ionizing radiofrequency waves, which bounce off metallic objects, non-metallic objects, and organic materials, any of which will get flagged as suspicious.

