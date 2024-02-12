What Would Life Be Like If 9/11 Never Happened?

The aftermath of 9/11 saw the global escalation of American military activity, especially in the Middle East and South Asia. This expansion, which has to date resulted in military actions in at least 14 countries, was possible thanks to the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force. The legislation, also known as Public Law 107-40 or the War Powers Resolution, allowed President George W. Bush to use all necessary and appropriate force against any country, organization, or individual who may have aided and abetted the 9/11 attacks. It passed with near-unanimous bipartisan approval in the Senate and served as a declaration of war against Taliban-ruled Afghanistan for sheltering Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden — the 9/11 mastermind.

The resolution has been criticized as a blank check on presidentially directed foreign military activity. In addition to allowing the pursuit of 9/11-connected individuals, it also allows the president to pursue anyone who might harbor individuals or organizations involved in terror activities against the United States in the future –- even if no hostile activities have occurred yet. In practice, this has meant that presidents from Bush to Joe Biden have been able to justify American-led military activity abroad against groups that had nothing to do with 9/11 (or did not exist) without congressional approval -– something the 1973 War Powers Resolution explicitly banned.