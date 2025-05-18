The Meaning Of The New York State Flag Explained

Quick: If you had to design a flag for New York State, what would you put on it? Maybe you'd go with a couple slices of highly foldable cheese pizza criss-crossed in front of the Empire State Building. Maybe you'd choose the Charging Bull of Wall Street. Maybe you'd remember that New York isn't just a city and you'd choose the state capitol building in Albany or a mountainous scene from the Catskills. But let's be honest: You probably wouldn't go with the incarnations of Liberty and Justice standing on either side of the Hudson River.

That central image for the New York State flag is actually the coat of arms-like New York State seal, which is set against a dark blue background. There's a gold-rimmed shield in the center featuring a scene from the natural world: forests, mountains, the Hudson River in the middle, and the sun (hope) breaking the horizon. The old sailing ships on the river reference New York's commercial history as a major trading port (here's what living in the city 100 years ago was really like).

The figures to either side of the shield, dressed in gold, red, and blue, represent Liberty on the left and Justice on the right. Liberty is stepping on the English crown to represent American freedom from Britain. On top of the shield there's a bald eagle sitting on a globe, which is focused on the Western Hemisphere. The eagle is also facing right, which indicates a good omen. Finally, both Liberty and Justice are standing on a banner that reads "Excelsior" (Latin for, "Ever upward"), and in 2020, "e pluribus unum" (Latin for, "Out of many, one") — a United States' motto — was added below it.

