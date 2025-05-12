How Many Egyptian Pharaohs Were Women?

When highlighting the famous female pharaohs of ancient Egypt, Cleopatra is an obvious place to start. Born in 69 B.C., she inherited the throne following the death of her father, Ptolemy XII Auletes, when she was just 18 years old. She briefly ruled alongside her younger brother before dropping his name from official documents and taking the kingdom into her own hands.

The last monarch of Egypt before it became a province of Rome, Cleopatra reigned the Ptolemaic Dynasty for 21 years of her short 39-year life. In addition to her political prowess, she is renowned for her wild love life, which included marriages to her two younger brothers, as well as high-powered relationships with Roman rulers Julius Caesar and Marc Antony. Notably, she married the latter after luring him out of his previous marriage with a pageantry-like seduction dressed as Venus, the goddess of love.

Another illustrious female Egyptian pharaoh was Hatshepsut. She became the queen of Egypt at the tender age of 12 by marrying her half brother, Thutmose II, who inherited the throne in 1492 B.C. following the death of their father, Thutmose I. When Thutmose II died, the throne defaulted to his infant son, with Hatshepsut acting as regent until he came of age.

In a rather ballsy power grab, Hatshepsut ultimately attained the full title and powers of a pharaoh herself. Regarded as the "female king of Egypt," she is artistically depicted in paintings and statues as a masculine figure wearing a kilt, a head-cloth, and a false beard — the traditional regalia of a male pharaoh. Preceding Cleopatra's reign by about 14 centuries, she was the first woman to exercise the full powers of her position in ancient Egyptian history, blazing the trail for future female pharaohs.