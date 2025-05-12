Here Are The 2 Richest Members Of ABBA

The music of the Swedish dancefloor-filling pop combo ABBA has proven to be perennially popular on both sides of the Atlantic, and the band's four members — Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Björn Ulvaeus, have come to be considered pop royalty for their incredible run of success following their victory in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. ABBA won that year with the instantly catchy "Waterloo." The group followed "Waterloo" with a flurry of hits that made them one of the era's most commercially successful acts.

More than half a century later, songs including "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," and "Fernando" remain instantly recognizable. The sheer volume of huge tracks that ABBA released after their breakthrough meant that their first "Greatest Hits" compilation was released just two years after their Eurovision breakthrough.

Though ABBA went on hiatus in 1982, the group's individual members continued to find musical success, while their back catalog remained highly lucrative in terms of royalties and as the material for future projects. By the time they reformed in 2021, the four members of ABBA had each amassed a fortune, worth hundreds of millions of dollars each. However, as their careers and personal lives have taken different trajectories, they have not earned equally.

