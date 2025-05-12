Here Are The 2 Richest Members Of ABBA
The music of the Swedish dancefloor-filling pop combo ABBA has proven to be perennially popular on both sides of the Atlantic, and the band's four members — Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Björn Ulvaeus, have come to be considered pop royalty for their incredible run of success following their victory in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. ABBA won that year with the instantly catchy "Waterloo." The group followed "Waterloo" with a flurry of hits that made them one of the era's most commercially successful acts.
More than half a century later, songs including "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," and "Fernando" remain instantly recognizable. The sheer volume of huge tracks that ABBA released after their breakthrough meant that their first "Greatest Hits" compilation was released just two years after their Eurovision breakthrough.
Though ABBA went on hiatus in 1982, the group's individual members continued to find musical success, while their back catalog remained highly lucrative in terms of royalties and as the material for future projects. By the time they reformed in 2021, the four members of ABBA had each amassed a fortune, worth hundreds of millions of dollars each. However, as their careers and personal lives have taken different trajectories, they have not earned equally.
Anni-Frid and Björn are each worth around $300 million
According to Yahoo! Finance, the two top earners in pop mega-group ABBA each have a personal fortune in the region of an eye-watering $300 million. Both Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus have hit this high financial watermark, and while the earnings from the music they recorded as a foursome with Benny Andersson and Agnetha Fältskog was undoubtedly the most lucrative aspect of their careers, classic ABBA really is only part of the story.
Anni-Frid, for example, began her career back in the 1960s, winning the "New Faces" talent competition in Sweden in 1967 and signing a solo deal with EMI, leading to the release of a studio album, "Frida," the year before she joined ABBA and a sophomore effort a year after their Eurovision win. She returned to solo music after ABBA disbanded, releasing the platinum-selling "Something's Going On" in 1982, the title song of which hit No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart, largely thanks to its prominence on MTV. The singer also benefited financially from an inheritance through her third husband, the House of Reuss aristocrat Prince Heinrich Ruzzo Reuss von Plauen, who bequeathed her the equivalent of around $173 million following his death in 1999.
Björn's career also preceded ABBA, with him coming to prominence in the 1960s with the Hootenanny Singers before beginning working on songs with Benny Andersson. He has since spearheaded various ABBA-related ventures including "Mamma Mia! The Party," a dinner and disco experience first launched in 2019, as well as an online music publishing platform, NoteHeads.
The other 2 members of ABBA aren't doing too badly
Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus are at the top of the pile when it comes to ABBA high earners. But Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson aren't exactly broke, both being multimillionaires thanks to their lucrative careers and side ventures.
Agnetha's personal net worth is believed to stand in the region of $200 million. Like Anni-Fried Lyngstad, Agnetha had a successful solo career in Sweden before she joined ABBA, releasing four studio albums as well as performing in the Swedish version of "Jesus Christ Superstar." She went to No. 1 in Sweden with her debut single Jag Var Så Kär in 1967. Her career after ABBA was also incredibly successful, especially in Europe, before she largely retired from music in the late 1980s. She released her autobiography in 1996, and returned to music in 2004 with the covers album "My Colouring Book." and released her album "A" in 2013 and its re-recorded version, "A+," in 2023.
Benny Andersson is worth slightly more than Agnetha, with a net worth of around $230 million. He also had musical projects prior to ABBA, such as the Swedish band Hep Stars, and was a major creative contributor to the Broadway musical "Chess," as well as "Kristina from Duvemåla," which he co-wrote with Björn Ulvaeus. He has also had a successful solo career and was a producer for "Mamma Mia!" movie franchise, from which Ulvaeus also received royalties. All four members of ABBA have benefited from their comeback show, "Voyage," which arrived alongside a comeback ABBA LP of the same name in 2021.