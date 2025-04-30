The Greatest Song In The History Of Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest has come on leaps and bounds since it first launched in 1956. Back then, the contest included just seven countries — Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, and Italy — who each entered two songs to win the top prize. However, it was considered a landmark in multinational live broadcasting and soon caught the attention of the wider European continent, and the world.

Advertisement

Since then, 52 countries have competed in the annual event, and today it commands a huge global audience. Many of the best-performing songs, such as "Amar pelos dois" by Salvador Sobral in 2017 and "Tattoo" by Loreen in 2024, cement their artists as international stars. However, even in today's hyperconnected world, few entrants can expect to have the incredible impact of the 1974 Eurovision winners: Abba.

The Swedish pop foursome, made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, had been performing in various line-ups for several years prior to that year's competition, which was held in Brighton, England, in May. But it was their winning song, "Waterloo," which established them as a pop sensation, peaking at No. 1 on the U.K. chart for two weeks and laying the groundwork for a period of chart domination on both sides of the Atlantic before ABBA went on indefinite hiatus in 1982.

Advertisement