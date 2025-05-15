This Is The Greatest Song Of All Time, According To Bob Dylan

Songwriter Jimmy Webb was at the peak of his powers in the late 1960s. In 1967, at the age of just 21, he was awarded the Grammy Award for song of the year for "Up, Up and Away." It was a huge hit for soul-pop group the 5th Dimension and created another classic in the heart-wrenching break-up song "MacArthur Park." His songs were incredibly striking, memorable, and it seemed he could use his imagination to write a song about anything.

That happened in the case of "Wichita Lineman." The inspiration for the song reportedly came to Webb when he was driving through the state in question on a simmering hot summer's day, heading down a seemingly deserted road. As he told Blender in 2001 (via The Financial Times), he was in an area that was "real flat and remote, almost surreal in its boundless horizons and infinite distances." Eventually, he encountered a man hanging in from a telephone, seemingly the only living person around for miles.

The man was a lineman, whose lonely job was to ascend telephone poles along the side of the road and test if the lines were in order. For Webb, the scene raised questions about human loneliness: How much of the man's mind was consumed by work, and how much by his imagined relationship with a partner far away? When Webb took his first version of "Wichita Lineman" to Glen Campbell's producer, Al De Lory, the writer was convinced the song required more lyrics. But De Lory thought it was perfect, giving us the sparse arrangement that gives the song so much of its power.

