The Tragic True Stories Behind These 5 Bob Dylan Songs

Bob Dylan's sophomore album, "The Times They Are a-Changin'," was released in 1964. The album eclipsed his self-titled debut, which bar two songs, was made up of folk and blues standards showcasing Dylan's precocious songwriting talent and understanding of the American political landscape.

Advertisement

The album contains the song "Only a Pawn in their Game," the subject of which is the horrifying murder of Civil Rights activist and NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers. He was shot from behind and killed by white supremacist Byron de La Beckwith on June 12, 1963. Beckwith was tried three times for the killing as a result of hung juries despite a wealth of evidence demonstrating he was responsible and was only convicted of murder 31 years after the crime took place. In the song, Dylan places Beckwith's detestable actions in the context of the systemic racism that was still in effect in the era in the form of the Jim Crow laws and other policies of subjugation.

Dylan performed "Only a Pawn in their Game" at Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 March on Washington, the occasion of the Civil Rights leader's famous "I Have a Dream" speech. The event was deeply moving for the young Dylan, who was an ardent supporter of the cause. In Martin Scorsese's 2005 documentary "No Direction Home" the songwriter recalled: "I looked up from the podium and I thought to myself, 'I've never seen such a large crowd ... I was up close when King was giving that speech. To this day, it still affects me in a profound way" (per Rolling Stone).

Advertisement