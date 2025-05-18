Why Do Semi-Trucks Have Rubber Flaps Behind Their Wheels?

Not only are mud flaps necessary, they're mandatory. Unlisted in the safety regulations compiled by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), there are no federal laws pertaining to mud flaps on semi-trucks. They are, however, required in each state — though the guidelines vary. For example, mud flaps in Texas, Arizona, Delaware, and Missouri must be no further than 8 inches from the ground. Meanwhile, Alaska grants more leeway, requiring mud flaps to hang only 14 inches from the ground.

According to NTEA, most states follow the guidelines of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), which recommends that the width of the mud flap matches the width of the tire and that it falls no more than a ⅓ of the distance from the center of the rear tire to the spot where it's mounted. While it may be hard to keep up with all the different laws — and truck drivers traverse through many different states — a general rule of thumb is that the flaps hang no more than 6 inches off the ground (via U.S. Cargo Control).

Even with all the technical talk, mud flaps aren't just a functional invention — they're good for marketing, too. Think of all the times you've been stuck staring at the back end of a semi-truck. Wouldn't you be inclined to read whatever words your gaze falls upon? Many truck companies capitalized on this notion and began branding their mud flaps with logos and custom information. Now, instead of a curvaceous lady, you may see a phone number or an advertisement for whatever that truck in front of you is hauling. So, the next time you're cruising down the interstate, take note of those flaps flying around you. They're not just for mud.

