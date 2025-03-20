The Reason Some Semi-Trucks Have Spiked Wheels

So you know how intimidating it is to pass a giant trailer truck on the highway? Or maybe you have nerves of steel and it doesn't bother you to feel your little sedan get rocked around by buffets of air careening along either side of the giant, metal, death cylinder next to you. But what if the truck has gone full Mad Max and has spikes sticking out of its wheels? All we can say is: 1) Don't get too close, 2) Don't hang around in the truck's blind spots, and, 3) Don't go thinking you could win a spiked wheel competition with the beast of the road.

Alright, semi-truck wheel spikes aren't as crazy as all that. But they're a real thing, whether you've noticed or not. And to be fair, it's the wheel that's spiked — not the hubcap, not the tire (somehow), not the center cap, etc. Terms can get confusing here, especially because some sites refer to "spiked rims," even though it's not the rims that are spiked — it's the wheels. The rims are the outer, thin edges, while the wheel of a vehicle refers to all the non-rim parts of the non-tire parts. And spikes protrude directly from the lug nuts that connect the wheel to the axle. In other words, spikes are lug nut covers — that's it. They're like tribal tattoos: Unnecessary, but maybe more interesting than nothing. And since they cover the lug nut, they protect the thing that keeps the wheel and tire connected to the vehicle.

