What's The Difference Between Memorial Day And Veterans Day?

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May, and it began with the estimated 620,000 Americans who died in the Civil War. After four years of bloody fighting between the North and the South, the conflict finally ended in April 1865. But those left living likely struggled to find peace due to the devastating loss of life and mental and physical injury. To honor their loved ones, people in various states began adorning their graves with flowers in the springtime. The sentiment spread, and by 1868, Americans observed the first Decoration Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Specifically, May 30th was officially deemed the day to carry on the new tradition of decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers.

The tradition broadened after World War I with the arrival of the Unknown Soldier in 1921 at Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater. The structure was built to accommodate the large number of people who came to pay their respects every May. The anonymous man's tomb eventually became symbolic of anyone who lost their life in battle, and it continues to be an important part of Memorial Day services today.

In 1971, the day of remembrance was written into law to fall on the last Monday of May and to include soldiers from all wars. Ways to observe the holiday include placing flowers on a fallen soldier's grave, participating in the national 3 p.m. moment of silence for one minute (your local time), or wearing a red poppy flower in honor of those who perished, which symbolizes respect and gratitude for their sacrifice.

