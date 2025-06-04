Billy Joel Holds A Staggering Concert Record For New York City

The stage at Madison Square Garden, the storied Manhattan arena, was pitch black. Suddenly, a single stage light illuminated a man sitting behind a grand piano. Billy Joel wore a sport coat, loosened tie, and jeans as he whistled softly while his fingers danced across the keys. As the strains of "The Stranger" from the album of the same name began to swell, the sold-out crowd exploded in applause. It was December 14, 1978, and that first show at Madison Square Garden would help earn him a place in the history books.

Advertisement

"I remember my first show at the Garden, that was a milestone," Joel told the Tribune News Service in 2018. "If someone would have projected that I would do 100 shows there, I would have laughed at them. I'd say you're being ridiculous." Nearly 50 appearances later, the singer-songwriter earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for "most performances by a musician at Madison Square Garden." Along the line there would be both ecstasy and agony on the famous stage, including a performance there in 2002 in which he was likely inebriated — just one of many times rock stars have been wasted on stage.