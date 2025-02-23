Times '80s Rock Stars Were Wasted On Stage

Drugs and rock 'n' roll are inexorably linked forever and for always. For its entire history, rock has served as a rebellious mouthpiece for the young, the artistic, and the outsiders, and the culture that surrounds it takes the message of the music seriously. People in bands, and people who hang out with or simply enjoy rock bands, also seem to like to party, live life to excess or on the edge, and experiment with the mind-altering possibilities of drugs, both legal and illegal. The 1980s were especially adept at perpetuating the stereotypical notion of the party-hearty rock star, with rock sub-genres like hair metal, hard rock, heavy metal, and punk — and its fan communities — encouraging and enjoying substance misuse to the fullest.

For many rock stars of the '80s, the hedonism described in their songs wasn't a hollow sentiment. Plenty of them liked to get wasted not only after their nightly shows, but before and during them, too, and well after the '80s ended at that. Here are some of the biggest names in '80s rock who took the stage when they were far too drunk to properly function.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction and death by suicide.