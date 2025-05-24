If A Trucker Has Ever Honked At You, This Could Be Why

Utilized since the early days of the trucking industry, honking is a universally recognized form of communication amongst truck drivers, helping them convey important messages on the road. If you hear a semi-truck's horn, pay attention to the number and the length of honks, as each component is significant in translating the trucker's message.

If you hear a single short horn blast, you have nothing to worry about. A short and sweet toot of the horn typically translates to a "hello" to a fellow trucker on the road. However, if you hear two short horn blasts, the trucker isn't just saying "hello," but is letting you know they're nearby — usually in the context of passing, merging, or switching lanes. If you're kind enough to share the road, the trucker may thank you with a quick succession of horn blasts, which is used as a sign of gratitude.

You may remember another positive interaction between truckers and car drivers if you endured long family road trips as a child. Maybe you entertained yourself by playfully signaling to truck drivers to honk their horns while passing by. According to an article published by Fox 61, the childhood tradition known as the "trucker salute" is becoming more of a rarity these days, but is often a gesture met with enthusiasm by truck drivers pushing through long, monotonous days on the road. Since you don't have to be a kid to use the "trucker salute," why not have a little fun and encourage a friendly horn blare the next time you're sharing a long stretch of highway with a semi-truck?

