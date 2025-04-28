What Does It Mean When A Trucker Flashes Their Lights Twice?

Getting a speeding ticket is the worst, isn't it? It's a total waste of money, and also an ironic waste of time considering how you were speeding to get ahead and now have to deal with a police officer. Plus, you were trying so hard to watch for cop cars and their sneaky hiding spots at the side of the road behind the bushes or whatever. They're always on the prowl, ticket quotas or not. In fact, Driver Start says that speeding tickets rake in $6 billion per year off of about 41 million total tickets. That's 41 million tickets out of 243 million total U.S. drivers in 2023, or close to 17%. So pro tip: Pay attention to those double headlight flashes from trucks coming down the road from the other direction. They're trying to help you avoid paying a ticket by telling you to slow down.

You've seen those twice-flashed headlights, right? Or maybe do it yourself, truck driver or not. They're part of a special code of communication that drivers use to help each other thwart the law while driving, especially on a fast-moving highway where people are prone to speeding. There might be regional differences between such codes, and we can't speak to the absolute universality of such gestures across the U.S. or abroad. But in general, double-flashed headlights have one meaning: Cops ahead, slow down. Speed trap warning. So yes, this is an article openly spreading the good word on how to keep money in your bank account by helping people collaborate to thwart the law.