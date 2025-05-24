This Is Who Experts Believe Was Egypt's First Pharaoh

The history of Egypt's pharaohs and culture still looms large in modern culture. The ancient civilization's tombs, pyramids, and artwork continue to spark curiosity about life on Earth thousands of years ago, and much about it still can't be explained. The first dynasty began around 2900 B.C., and in this time period Upper and Lower Egypt were ruled by one person. Prior to that unification, those regions considered themselves separate entities. History shifted though when one man managed to pull the North and South of Egypt together — or maybe it's more accurate to say he coerced them together. It's not fully known how he did it.

The credit for that feat goes to Egypt's first king, Narmer. While we're used to Egyptian rulers being called pharaohs, it wasn't until the New Kingdom, which began with the 18th dynasty, that those leaders were referred to as such. While there is very little record of Narmer since he lived a cool 5,000 years ago, most historians agree at this point that he was the person who unified Upper and Lower Egypt and went on to rule them as one nation. For a while, it was believed someone named Menes was the person who united Egypt's two regions, and that he and Narmer were two different people. Today, it's accepted that those people were one and the same. Narmer was the first king's birth name, while Menes was an honorific name, kind of like how the pope changes his a name when he is elected.

