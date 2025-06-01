The Iconic Marilyn Monroe Image That Never Graced The Silver Screen

Amidst thousands of spectators and 100 camera lenses from male photographers, the film crew shot 14 takes of the famous "flying skirt scene" in New York City. However, due to the noise emitted by the roaring crowd, the footage was unusable and had to be re-shot on a Fox soundstage in Los Angeles. Clearly, the images captured in New York didn't go to waste, and many were used for promoting the film. Perhaps the most brazen promotional display was a giant billboard looming outside Loew's State Theatre, in which the laughing starlet and her exposed legs towered over Times Square for all to see.

Advertisement

Though the famed full body image is so deeply embedded in pop culture history, only Monroe's legs made the final cut in "The Seven Year Itch." In the classic scene, Monroe steps out of a movie theater into a hot summer night with her co-star Tom Ewell. Moments later, she becomes distracted by the cool breeze of a train passing beneath the subway grate, inspiring her to squeal with delight, "Isn't it delicious?" as her dress flutters suggestively above her knees.

The camera focuses on Monroe's bare legs for no more than five seconds before abruptly cutting to a shot of her blissfully oblivious smile contrasting with Ewell's ogling open-mouthed expression. Though another train rolls by in the scene, exposing her legs once more, the Hollywood Golden Era's most famous full-length shot never made it onto the silver screen.

Advertisement