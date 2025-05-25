We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Humans are social creatures, and few people choose to isolate themselves from what is now a fully connected global society. Yet there are still pockets of the Earth that have virtually no interaction with outsiders. This is particularly true in areas that have thick forest, which makes the perfect cover for anyone who does not want visitors.

Advertisement

These uncontacted tribes are one of the many mysteries of the rainforest you've never heard of, which can lead to misunderstandings about the people who live there. There are plenty of strange facts about uncontacted tribes on Earth, but at the end of the day, even though most of these uncontacted peoples are the remnants of Stone Age tribes, they have complex, difficult lives that are just as important as anyone who lives in a city.

Unfortunately, most of these groups are under serious threat, so it's important to understand them as people, and not mere curiosities. Here are some of the few remaining tribes that have zero contact with the outside world.